Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 9 (ANI): A woman and her two sons were killed after a cloudburst hit central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday late afternoon.

Those killed in the incident were identified as Boori Begum (45) wife of Mohammad Saleem Mansoori and their two sons Mohammad Rayees Mansoori (21) and Kaiss Mansoori (17), residents of Khwaday district Barali UP.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani: Flight Operations Hit at Visakhapatnam Airport Due to Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal.

The incident took place at Chandapora village of the district here when the members of the family were working in a brick kiln in the area.

The police said that it has taken the matter into cognizance. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Jivesh Building in Bandra Bandstand, No Casualties Reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)