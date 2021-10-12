Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): At least three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) have been killed during an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The police informed that incriminating arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

Also Read | Climate Change in Tibetan Plateau Impacts Livelihoods: Report.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 03 #terrorists of LeT (TRF) killed. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

The encounter has started at Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian on Monday. (ANI)

Also Read | Twitter's 'Soft Block' Feature Allows Users To Remove Followers Without Blocking Them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)