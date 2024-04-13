Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): As many as six persons were killed and four others injured when a car skidded off and fell down a gorge in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the police said.

Harvinder Singh, Doda Deputy Commissioner, said that the incident happened at around 8.30 pm on Saturday on Phagsoo Road in the Thathri sub-division of Doda.

According to the officials, 10 passengers were travelling in the car, including three minors.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Government Hospital in Doda, the Deputy Commissioner said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

