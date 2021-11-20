Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday called for constituting Covid inspection teams (CITs) at divisional and district levels for random inspection of people at public places and health institutions.

It also stressed on vaccination, increased targeted testing, intensive contact tracing and strict containment measures, which will remain the government's key strategy against a probable third wave.

During the series of meetings of Covid task force, DCs and SPs, a comprehensive review was taken to assess the public health response system being implemented by the administrations at district level, officials said.

The district administrations were directed to adopt systematic and innovative means for effective clinical management measures in a planned manner, they said.

They said that high-risk groups, micro containment, adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour, mass awareness, identification of positive cases, and robust isolation measures will remain core focus areas to contain the virus.

The meeting also discussed preparatory measures to be taken in view of future health emergencies, including training of paramedical staff, stocking of essential drugs, conducting audit of functionality of oxygen plants, and reviewing emergency Covid action plan.

