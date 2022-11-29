Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday approved a human resources (HR) policy for anganwadi women workers and helpers employed with the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), an official spokesperson said.

The decision to this effect was taken by the administrative council which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three Held for Killing 63-Year-Old Man for Allegedly Disclosing That He Was in Same-Sex Relationship and Had Unnatural Sex With the Trio.

The HR policy will govern their quantum of leave, eligibility for training, capacity building and process for termination of services, he said.

The new policy also clearly lays down age criteria for selection, with domicile of the Union territory being a prerequisite, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Arriving at Consensus With Gujjar Leaders in Rajasthan, Says Congress.

According to the policy, the minimum qualification for anganwadi workers will be class 12 and helpers class 10. They are free to work until they attain 60 years of age, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the council also decided to re-designate anganwadi women workers as "sanginis" and helpers as "sahayikas", the official said, adding the process to hire them was also streamlined to remove ambiguity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)