Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Administrative Council (AC) extended relief under SRO to the kin of victims, died in the recent violence of Kashmir valley, informed the press release issued by the Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by AC under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

As per the official release, Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the LG, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary of the union territory, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the LG attended the meeting.

This would enable the government to provide cash compensation to this category of militancy-affected people, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)