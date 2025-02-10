Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 10 (ANI): Amid a thick blanket of snow and temperatures dropping below -5 degrees Celsius, Indian Army personnel are conducting patrolling operations in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Doda district, ensuring the region's security, officials said on Monday.

The region has witnessed multiple terrorist attacks in the past. The Army's vigilant presence has been instrumental in monitoring and preventing terrorist activities, ensuring the safety of the local population.

In response to past militant attacks, security forces have intensified surveillance, adopting a proactive approach to locate and neutralize foreign terrorists.

The Army's counter-terrorism operations in Doda have yielded positive results, further reinforcing security in the region.

On Sunday, the Doda Police conducted a mock drill to enhance emergency preparedness and security.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Doda Shakeel Raheem Bhatt said that the district was divided into three zones to assess police preparedness in handling emergencies.

"We had divided Doda into three zones to conduct mock drills and check our preparedness to deal with emergencies," Bhatt told ANI.

He expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the public, shopkeepers and tourists, assuring them that there was no need to panic.

"We are very glad that shopkeepers, the public, and tourists cooperated with us. People do not need to panic about the situations. The police are here for them and with them. If any discrepancies arise, we will make sure to help the public," he added.

Recently, an ex-serviceman was shot dead by terrorists in the Behibagh area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district. His wife and niece were also injured in the attack. (ANI)

