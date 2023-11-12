Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 12 (ANI): The jawans of the Indian army celebrated Diwali here near the Line of Control in Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The Festival of Lights is a much-awaited day throughout the country as it signifies the victory of good over evil.

Also Read | Karnataka Tragedy: Four of Family Stabbed to Death by Masked Man at Kemmannu in Udupi District.

This symbolic victory also encourages one to eliminate the vices within and look forward to becoming a better human being. The festival is associated with lights, lamps, celebrations and prayers for good health and prosperity.

To further take ahead the Indian Army's long-standing commitment towards the betterment of the lives of civilians living near the Line of Control, the festival of Diwali was celebrated with villagers of Soni village (also known as Batgran).

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Two Pose As ATS Officials, Rob Man of Rs 50 Lakh Gold He Smuggled From Dubai.

The locals and the Army troops have been celebrating festivals like Holi, Eid, and Raksha Bandhan regularly.

The area and its populace have gained a glimpse of normalcy and peace, unseen for decades and further exemplifying the necessity of peace and camaraderie where life already faces multiple challenges given the harsh climate and terrain.

A team of Army soldiers reached Soni village where houses were decorated with lights and the troops were welcomed with Dhols and flowers. This was followed by an exchange of sweets and pleasantries.

The villagers displayed exuberance and sheer delight as they got a chance to celebrate this pious festival with the men who defend the country, hundreds of kilometres away from their own homes.

A great emphasis was placed on using this occasion to encourage the development of virtues within self and encourage taking up an active role in the act of nation-building.

The occasion was also utilized to spread awareness about the harmful effects of fireworks on the environment and on the health of people, plants and animals.

The program ended with a speech by the Sarpanch of the village who thanked the soldiers for their selfless service and for standing shoulder to shoulder with the locals in all situations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)