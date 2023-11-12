Mangaluru, November 12: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant at Kemmannu in Udupi district on Sunday morning, police said. Karnataka Shocker: Three Arrested for Sexually Exploiting Hostel Girls in Chikkamagaluru District

According to Police, a masked man forcibly entered the house and brutally attacked Hasina (46) and her three children aged 23, 21 and 12. Another woman was seriously injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital.

Sources said the victim's husband is working in the Gulf. Udupi District Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar visited the scene of the crime. The motive behind the murders is yet to be known. Further investigations are on, they said.