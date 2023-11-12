Ahmedabad, November 12: Two men allegedly posing as officials of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) abducted and robbed a man of two gold capsules, worth Rs 50 lakh, which he had smuggled into the country from Dubai, police said on Saturday, November 11.

TOI reported that the complainant, Danish Shaikh, 21, a daily wager, has said in the FIR that about two months ago his friend Zakir Bora offered him tickets and accommodation along with Rs 20,000 cash to go to Dubai to smuggle gold from another person identified named Ammar. Tomato Vehicle Robbery in Bengaluru: Truck Carrying 2,000 kg Tomatoes Stolen by Unidentified Miscreants Near Chikkajala Amid Price Hike.

On October 10, Shaikh flew to Dubai and after staying for 17 days he got back with two gold capsules weighing 850 grams worth Rs 50 lakh. He concealed the capsules in his rectum to dodge customs officials. Dehradun Robbery: Robbers Strike at Jewellery Store, Decamp With Valuables Worth Rs 15 Crore.

On October 27, he landed at Ahmedabad airport and successfully dodged the customs officials. He was supposed to be picked up by one Raiyan. However, he was received by one Aftab and Mubin, the driver of the car which was to take them to Vadodara.

According to the FIR, when the complainant was about to board the van, two men claiming to be ATS officials approached. They threatened him, asserting knowledge of the smuggled gold, and insisted on taking him to the ATS office.

The accused, driving the van with Sheikh and the other two occupants, diverted to an isolated location. There, they instructed Sheikh to transfer to a car, leaving the others behind. The car took him to a high-rise building, where he was assaulted on the 10th floor. There he was coerced into extracting the gold capsules concealed in his rectum, he said to police.

The duo seized gold capsules weighing 850 gm and valued at Rs 50 lakh, along with some cash. Subsequently, they dropped the complainant off at a bus stop in an autorickshaw.

The complainant delayed reporting the incident due to fear, and investigations are currently underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2023 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).