Srinagar, Jul 20 (PTI) District administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla has imposed a 25-hour restrictions in Singhpora tehsil starting Sunday night as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, an official spokesperson said.

In view of the prevailing circumstances and to maintain law and order, the Additional District Magistrate Baramulla Syed Altaf Hussain has imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, he said.

The spokesperson said these restrictions will be in force from 8.30 pm on Sunday to 9.30 pm on Monday in certain areas of Singhpora tehsil, sub division Pattan.

The order has been issued as a preventive measure to ensure peace, safeguard public life and property, and to avoid any untoward incidents, the spokesperson said.

He said the assessment of the current ground situation, recent developments, and reports of potential disturbances have necessitated this step to maintain law and order in the area.

During this period, no assembly or gathering of four or more persons shall be permitted in the designated areas, he added.

This restriction aims to ensure that the atmosphere remains calm and conducive to communal harmony, the spokesman said.

He appealed to the general public to extend full cooperation and strictly abide by the restrictions.

These measures have been enforced purely in the interest of public safety and overall well-being.

