Vadodara, July 20: A Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Vadodara has sentenced a private tuition teacher, Jasbirsinh Chauhan, to six months’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of INR 1 lakh for physically assaulting a 15-year-old Class 10 student, causing severe injuries to his ears. The court’s verdict, delivered on Thursday, followed over four years of legal proceedings.

Chauhan, who ran a coaching centre in the Ellora Park area, was accused of slapping the boy multiple times during a class held on December 23, 2019. According to the FIR, the incident came to light when the boy's father, Tejas Bhatt, visited the centre with his wife after receiving a call from their son asking for an exam form. On arrival, Bhatt reportedly heard sounds of beating and rushed in to find Chauhan hitting his son across the face and ears.

When questioned, Chauhan allegedly apologised and claimed the punishment was for the student missing two days of class. The student later revealed that such beatings had occurred earlier as well, even when he was in Class 9.

A relative alerted the child helpline, and a police complaint was filed at Gorwa police station. A medical examination confirmed that the student had suffered serious damage — including torn and bleeding eardrums.

Despite Chauhan’s repeated attempts to seek forgiveness from the family, he was arrested in January 2020. The court took note of the gravity of the injuries and the repeated nature of abuse, ultimately convicting Chauhan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault and cruelty to a minor.

