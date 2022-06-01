Srinagar, Jun 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday reviewed the status of mega projects under execution in the union territory and asked the agencies concerned to adhere to set deadlines.

The official enquired about the possible dates of completion of each project and directed executing agencies to fix dates for handing them over to the departments concerned.

The chief secretary impressed upon them to utilise the ensuing working season efficiently to culminate the finishing work on these prestigious projects.

Mehta observed that the health projects like the two AIIMS, five new medical colleges and other health infrastructure projects should be accelerated so that the timelines fixed for them are met without any fail.

He enjoined them to initiate the process of procuring medical equipments simultaneously.

The chief secretary fixed September 2023 as the deadline for AIIMS, Jammu, and asked the CPWD to also connect the two parts of the institution on both sides of the highway by an underpass.

For AIIMS Kashmir, he stressed on starting the first batch of students by December this year, and asked the district administration to handover the balance portion of land to the CPWD within a month.

For the four new medical colleges in Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua and Rajouri, June 2022 has been fixed as the deadline, while the one in Doda has to be completed by August, an official spokesperson said.

The infrastructure projects like the State Cancer Institute Jammu and the 200-bed Bone & Joint Hospital Jammu were agreed to be completed and handed over by August this year.

Similarly, the additional block of the B&J Hospital Srinagar is to be completed within a period of two months from now, the spokesman said.

The chief secretary directed the executing agency to handover the remaining portion of the 500-bed pediatric hospital at Bemina to the department forthwith.

Other projects that were reviewed in the meeting includes the National Institute of Fashion Technology and the J&K Legislative Assembly complex in Jammu. Mehta was informed that the work on these projects is going on swiftly and are set to be completed by the given deadline, the spokesman said.

