Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, briefing him about the situation in the worst-hit areas of Jammu, particularly along the banks of the Tawi River, which suffered significant damage due to recent events.

Abdullah expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's assurance of continued assistance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Flood: Rivers in Jammu Start Receding, Jhelum Crosses Danger Mark; CM Omar Abdullah Briefs PM Narendra Modi.

https://x.com/OmarAbdullah/status/1960629348534509925

In X post, "Spoke to Hon PM @narendramodi a short while ago. I briefed him about the situation in J&K from the worst hit areas, as I toured the parts of Jammu, along the banks of the Tawi, that saw a lot of damage yesterday. I'm grateful for his assurance of continued assistance to the people of J&K."

Also Read | Kerala IPS Officer Mahipal Yadav Dies in Jaipur Days Before Retirement Ceremony.

On Tuesday, a landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi shrine, where 30 people lost their lives.

The landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, located on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

"A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, and some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with the required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di," the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had said in a post on X.

The landslide and continuous rains also hit railway services in the region.

18 trains were cancelled due to the suspension of traffic on the down line between Pathankot Cantt and Kandrori following soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki river, officials said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Vaishno Devi landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.

President Droupadi Murmu shared a post on X, saying, "The tragic incident of the death of several devotees in a landslide on the pilgrimage route to the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is extremely distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the success of the relief and rescue operations."

PM Modi also termed the incident "saddening" and mentioned that the administration is providing assistance to the victims of the accident.

"The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)