Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the tragic landslide that occured in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.

"This landslide has claimed several lives, including residents of J-K. The Chief Minister's Office is in touch with the local administration in Kullu, and all possible assistance is being extended," an official statement issued by the J-K Chief Minister's Office read.

Earlier in the day, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul Raveesh informed that one person had died while several others were still trapped.

"People are trapped as two houses have collapsed. Six people are still trapped. Three people have been rescued and have been admitted to the hospital. One person has died," official told ANI.

Triggered by heavy rainfall, a massive landslide hit parts of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. In the inner Akhada Bazaar of Kullu district, two to three houses have been damaged in the early hours of Thursday.

The rescue team of the district administration, including NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), Home Guard, Fire Department, and Police Department teams, rushed to the site and initiated the rescue operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Kullu Torul S Raveesh, SP Kullu Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, local MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, and all officials of the district administration are carrying out the search and rescue operation at the incident site. (ANI)

