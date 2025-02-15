Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): The cold wave continued in Jammu and Kashmir's capital, Srinagar, as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the maximum temperature reached 13 degrees Celsius. Several other towns in the Kashmir Valley experienced similar weather conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, while the maximum temperature dipped to 13 degrees Celsius from Friday.

Also Read | Valentine's Day Shocker: 2 Ashoka University Students Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Sonipat.

Despite the cold weather, videos from Dal Lake showed locals enjoying the winter season.

The District Administration and the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department organised the 'Lal Draman Winter Festival 2025' in Doda on February 9. The event attracted thousands of visitors, including tourists, locals, officials, and media personnel, who witnessed a grand celebration of culture, adventure, and natural beauty.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Freemasons' Hall, None Hurt; Video Shows Thick Smoke Emanating.

Lal Draman, a serene meadow in the picturesque Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, came alive with the much-anticipated winter festival. The event brought together thousands of visitors and locals, showcasing the beauty and vibrant culture of the Lolab Valley in the Kupwara district. The festival, aimed at celebrating the winter season and promoting the region's scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, featured a series of exciting activities.

The region recently experienced extreme and harsh winter conditions during Chillai Kalan, the coldest 40-day period of winter, which started on December 21 and ended on January 31. This period is marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and frost-covered landscapes.

During Chillai Kalan, the region typically witnesses heavy snowfall, disrupting daily life. Temperatures often drop to extreme lows, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)