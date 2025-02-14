Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 14 (ANI): Cold wave conditions continued to grip Jammu and Kashmir, as Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

Several towns in the Kashmir Valley experienced inclement weather conditions today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), winter chill continued in Srinagar city. On Friday morning, a minimum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 15.0 degrees Celsius were recorded here.

Amidst these weather conditions, serene visuals emerged from the Dal Lake, with people enjoying the winter season.

According to the IMD, several towns, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Kupwara, experienced minimum temperatures below zero degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

On February 9, the 'Lal Draman Winter Festival-2025', organised in Doda district by the District Administration and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, attracted thousands of visitors, including tourists, locals, officials, and media, to witness this celebration of culture, adventure, and natural beauty.

Lal Draman, a serene meadow in the picturesque Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, came alive with the much-anticipated winter festival.

The event brought together thousands of visitors and locals, showcasing the beauty and vibrant culture of Lolab Valley of Kupwara district.

The festival, which aimed to celebrate the winter season and promote the region's scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, featured a series of exhilarating activities.

The region has recently experienced the extreme and harsh weather conditions of Chillai Kalan, which started on December 21 and ended on January 31.

It is a period marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow. The region typically experiences significant snowfall, disrupting daily life. During this time, temperatures often drop to extremely low levels, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. (ANI)

