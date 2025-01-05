Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 5 (ANI): The cold wave in Srinagar continued on Sunday, creating difficulities for residents.

The temperature recorded in Srinagar was minus one degree, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A local complained that there was no visibility in the city which was causing a problem for them.

"The temperature is currently minus one or two degrees. There is zero visibility... we cannot even drive.. we have to keep ourselves layered with clothes to protect ourselves from the harsh weather," said a local.

Another local said that there was no sunlight in the city.

"We haven't seen sunlight in several days. It has been very cold... however, I feel it is an experience for a lifetime.." said another local.

Additionally, IMD has also predicted rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, other parts of North India continue to battle cold conditions and dense fog.

In Uttar Pradesh, people woke up to a chilly morning as a dense layer of fog blanketed cities, towns and villages.

The minimum temperature recorded in Kanpur was 9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visuals showed people layered in woollen clothes sitting near bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Sanjay Kumar Rathore, a local said that he could not work properly in the harsh weather.

"It is very cold.. it is getting very difficult for us. We are not able to work as well.. we are poor and we don't have any option except to work in this harsh weather," Rathore said speaking to ANI.

Ayodhya also saw a thick layer of fog and the minimum temperature recorded was 12.6 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

The low visibility due to the fog reduced the visibility in the city to 50 metres and has also disrupted the traffic.

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, the temperature dropped down to 11 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

A local said that there was barely any visibility in the city.

"It has gotten very cold right now. There has been a lot of fog right now and there is barely any visibility," said a local speaking to ANI.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius as per IMD. Earlier on January 3, the IMD had issued an alert regarding a fresh active western disturbance in Northwest India from January 10 to 12.

Under the influence of this western disturbance, light rainfall is expected in the north western states. (ANI)

