Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): To assess the ground situation arising due to incessant rains and landslides, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, along with SSP Dr Vinod Kumar visited the landslide-hit spot on Dewal Bridge and inspected the restoration work over there, said an official statement on Wednesday.

During the tour, the executing agencies were directed to gear up men and machinery to remove accumulated debris caused by landslides from the National Highway and make the road traffic worthy for Amarnath yatries and the general public, said the official statement.

The DC also visited Salmay Bridge and directed the concerned to allow only light motor vehicles on the bridge as a safety measure for the time being, read the statement.

Later, the DC also visited Gole Mela and instructed the concerned officers to prioritise resolving water logging in and around Gole Mela Road Udhampur. (ANI)

