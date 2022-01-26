Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists at Check Nowgam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The police said that the two terrorists are trapped.

"Encounter has started at Check Nowgam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are alert. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

