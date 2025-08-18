New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Five relief columns of the White Knight Corps carried out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Chasoti area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, additional equipment was also moved forward to strengthen the operations. Senior Army functionaries on the ground also engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Also Read | Pakistan's USD 5 Billion Investment in LNG Infrastructure Turns Out To Be a Big Fiasco.

https://x.com/Whiteknight_IA/status/1957398412413841751

In a post on social media X, the White Knight corps wrote "Update on Relief Operations: 18 Aug 25 #ChisotiVillage #Kishtwar Five Relief Columns of #WhiteKnightCorps are engaged in rescue & relief operations at Chisoti. Efforts have been further intensified with additional medical teams deployed.

Also Read | 'India Is Proud of Your Feat': PM Narendra Modi Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla in Delhi (See Pics and Video).

Despite adverse terrain and weather, a bridge over #Chisoti Nala was completed on 17 Aug, expediting relief and evacuation. Additional equipment is being moved forward to strengthen operations, and Senior Army functionaries are on the ground to oversee relief and rescue.

Close coordination with civil agencies continues to expedite relief efforts. We Serve, We Protect!" the post read.

A cloudburst occurred in the Chasoti area on August 14, triggering flash floods and extensive damage.

The area of the incident is the last motorable point en route to the revered Machail Mata temple, and it occurred during the peak afternoon when a large crowd of pilgrims had assembled for the annual Machail Mata Yatra.

The sudden surge of water swept through parts of the village, destroying property and severing road links to remote areas.

Several people are feared missing.

Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma said that the rescuing agencies recovered 32 bodies after the incident of flash flood in Chisoti village in the Kishtwar district of J-K.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "The news of several deaths due to a cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu-Kashmir, is extremely tragic. I express my heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and pray for the success of relief and rescue operations." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)