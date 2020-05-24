India News | J-K Governor Visits Jammu Railway Station, Calls for Proper Implementation of Protocols Concerning Returnees

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday visited railway station and toured prominent places and markets in Jammu city to get a sense of the situation on ground post relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

At the railway station, the Lt Governor took stock of the facilities being provided to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded outside and are being brought back through special trains.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, briefed the Lt Governor about the whole process of sampling of the returnees. She further informed that nodal officers have been appointed at different levels to ensure efficient working on ground.

She said that around 9000 returnees in 10 special trains at an average of 900 passengers per train have to be received at Jammu railway station.

An official release said that the Lt Governor observed that there should be strict implementation of all SoPs across the board and protocols should be followed during the entire process of deboarding, sampling, and further transit of the returnees to their respective districts.

He emphasized on ensuring the availability of sanitizers and masks for the passengers on the railway station.

He underlined the importance of proper disposal of PPE kits as per protocol and said there should be provison of sufficient food for the returnees besides provision of fans/cooling facility in the holding area.

He inquired about the sample collection process in the district and passed on-spot directions to officers to ensure timely sampling and speeding up the testing process. (ANI)

