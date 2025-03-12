Gulmarg (J-K), Mar 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that his government aims to bring transformative change to the sports sector so that the youth who are "being diverted toward the wrong paths" are actively engaged in sports.

The chief minister was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the fifth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) in Gulmarg.

Abdullah outlined his government's commitment to developing sports infrastructure in every village, ensuring that youth have opportunities to engage in sports.

"Our youth are being diverted toward the wrong paths. We want them to be actively engaged in sports and make Jammu and Kashmir a sports hub -- whether it's for traditional sports, adventure sports, or winter sports," he said.

Abdullah further mentioned that during the presentation of the J-K budget in the Assembly, significant funds had been allocated for sports development.

"Over the next four and a half years, our government aims to bring a transformative change in the sports sector," he added.

Reflecting on the challenges leading up to this year's KIWG, the CM said that the persistent dry weather in January and February had raised concerns about whether the games would take place.

"Over the past four years, the KIWG have been conducted with great enthusiasm. However, this year, we faced an unprecedented challenge as there was very little snow accumulation," he said.

He noted that a thorough assessment of the snow conditions was conducted by technical staff, leading to extensive discussions on whether the games should be held, postponed, or cancelled. Eventually, he decided to postpone the event, hoping for snowfall.

"Then, by the grace of the Almighty, we received enough snow and the 5th Edition of the KIWG was officially announced," he said.

As an avid skier himself, the CM shared a personal anecdote, saying that he had attempted to ski earlier in the day but found it difficult due to the high water content in the snow.

“If I found it challenging, I can only imagine how difficult it must have been for the athletes,” he said, appreciating their determination and resilience in overcoming the tough conditions to deliver commendable performances.

He envisioned using eco-friendly artificial snow technology to ensure that the Khelo India Winter Games can be held as early as December and January, thereby expanding the winter sports season.

Reiterating Gulmarg's status as the Winter Sports Capital of India, Abdullah emphasised that the promotion and development of skiing in the country originated from Gulmarg.

"The initial infrastructure at Gulmarg dates back to the British era, but what we have today is still not sufficient to meet the growing demands of winter sports and tourism," he said.

The CM underscored the need to upgrade Gulmarg's sports facilities, citing examples of Central Asian countries like Uzbekistan, which have developed world-class skiing infrastructure that now attracts international skiers -- including those who previously visited Gulmarg.

"If we wish to position ourselves as a global winter sports destination, we must invest in infrastructure enhancement," he said.

Speaking about the recent inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdullah described it as a game-changer for tourism and sports in the region.

"Sonamarg is now another glorious tourism and sports destination. We also plan to develop skiing facilities there," he announced.

He emphasised that sports infrastructure should not be limited to mainstream games like cricket and football, which require spacious grounds.

"Emerging sports like Pickleball are attracting young players, and these require minimal space. We must diversify our sports infrastructure," he said.

Abdullah extended an invitation to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, inviting him and his family to visit Gulmarg and other tourist destinations in J-K.

He also thanked the athletes for their participation, acknowledging their dedication and commitment despite the short notice for the commencement of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games.

