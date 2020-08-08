Srinagar, Aug 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday lauded the unwavering efforts of health workers and frontline corona warriors in the containment and management of the pandemic in the Union Territory.

He said the government is considering to provide additional support to these workers along with the existing insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh.

Sinha was chairing a meeting to review the effective measures undertaken by the administration to combat coronavirus.

“Acknowledging the crucial role played by corona warriors in the fight against the deadly virus, the Jammu and Kashmir government is considering to provide additional support to them along with the existing insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh,” he said.

The Lt Governor advised the officers concerned to involve religious leaders and distinguished personalities to spread awareness regarding the importance of wearing face masks, social distancing and adhering to guidelines and advisories related to the prevention of COVID-19.

He also emphasised on thorough implementation of all standard operating procedures issued by the central and the Union Territory government for preventive management of the COVID-19 situation.

Taking note of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Kashmir Division, Sinha talked about laying special focus on districts with high infection rates like Srinagar, Baramulla and Pulwama, to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.

He called for taking effective measures to reduce the mortality rate besides ensuring oxygen availability to patients amid the health crisis.

The Lt Governor also called for 100 per cent coverage of Aarogya Setu mobile application, and regular quality check of facilities available in quarantine and isolation centres for comprehensive and seamless management of the COVID-19 situation.

