Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday said his government is working to improve the experience of tourists coming to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that visitors who come to the valley should want to return.

Abdullah was addressing the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) event, 'Rally for the Valley - ?Let's go to Jammu and Kashmir'?, a tourism revival initiative.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says '2 New Railway Projects To Improve Connectivity, Boost Sustainability' As Cabinet Approves Multi-Tracking Projects.

"Tourists have a journey or an experience. They go home and tell others about it. I think there are lessons we've all learned over the past few months," the chief minister said.

He said the J&K government is using this time to improve infrastructure and overall visitor experience.

Also Read | Boney Kapoor Hails PM Narendra Modi for India's Economic and Infrastructure Growth As BJP-Led NDA Government Completes 11 Years in Power.

"I have already given instructions to the cable car corporation to upgrade the gondola in Gulmarg, so that capacity is increased, ticketing is improved, and the overall experience is enhanced. The same applies elsewhere in J&K," he said.

Abdullah extended gratitude to the TAAI delegation for visiting Kashmir.

"At this moment, I would like to extend my thanks to the President of the TAAI delegation, Sunil Kumar, and all of you who have come from outside J&K for your trust and confidence in us.

"It is often said: you truly know who your friends are in difficult times. Everyone wants to be your friend in good times," the CM, who also holds tourism portfolio, said.

The tourism industry was badly hit in J&K after terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 people.

Abdullah said for the tourism fraternity in Jammu and Kashmir, the TAAI delegation's visit under such circumstances is a true reminder of its commitment to J&K and the friendship and relationship shared with the region.

"Let me express deep gratitude, not just from my side or from the government's side, but on behalf of everyone connected with tourism in Kashmir, ?thank you for being here and for giving us this boost," he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, he emphasized the importance of learning from the past.

"It's hard to talk about the future without looking back to understand how we got here. The tragic incident on April 22 in Baisaran must never be forgotten, ?and it shouldn't be.

"It was a tragedy for the families of 26 people, ?25 of our guests and one of our local. A tragedy for their children and families," he said.

Abdullah said that the tragedy touched everyone in J&K.

"For the first time in my memory, people across Jammu and especially in Kashmir spontaneously came out to denounce the attack, to speak out and stand in solidarity.

"What happened after April 22 was not orchestrated by any political party or organization, ?it was spontaneous, heartfelt," he said.

"The people of Kashmir wanted to show the rest of the country and the world that the attack was not in their name. It didn't represent them, wasn't in line with their values, and they didn't want to remain silent and let anyone believe that they were complicit," he added.

The CM said there is no doubt that we are in a winter of catastrophic proportions, but winter is just a season and it cannot last forever. "The snow must melt."

On the significant improvement in connectivity, he highlighted the addition of rail services to the region.

"Today Kashmir has a railway. You were able to cross the highest railway bridge in the world, ?which is a testament to the hard work of engineers and the companies that built it.

"You crossed the only cable-stayed railway bridge in the country. And you did this in a region of extreme challenges. We hope more people will come," he said.

Abdullah said the reason he mentioned the highest railway bridge is because there may be a time limit on how long "we can claim this record".

"We should have as many people as possible cross this bridge. Because right now, we can claim we have the highest railway bridge in the world," he added.

The CM said he looks forward to continuing the relationship with TAAI.

"I look forward to working with all of you so that we can begin to revive tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The relationship with Kashmir is a very special one, and I hope it continues," Abdullah said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)