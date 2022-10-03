Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 3 (ANI): With an aim to encourage Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks to exploit their creative potential and resolve challenges related to critical equipment and weapon systems, their upgradation, effort saving techniques and creating new designs to fill existing voids, the Northern Command of the Indian Army conducted an annual event titled 'Ideas and Innovations Competition '.

The event was conducted under the aegis of Headquarters Northern Command on Monday.

This year, the event was conducted with effect from 30 September to 1 October 2022, wherein 54 Ideas and Innovations were fielded by the formations of Northern Command.

'10 Ideas and Innovations were selected by the Board of Officers which was reviewed by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, AVSM, GOC-in-C, Northern Command on 03 October 2022. This selected Idea and Innovations will now take part in the Indian Army level event which is scheduled in the month of October - November 2022. The innovators of these selected Ideas and Innovations were also felicitated by the GOC-in-C, Northern Command during the event," read an official statement.

The aim behind the competition was to boost the development of locally designed equipment and modifications to suit the terrain, weather or operational conditions so as to increase the operational effectiveness of units and formations.

Furthermore, this event has been initiated to boost 'out-of-box thinking and 'innovative spirit' within the organisation. These Ideas and Innovations were divided into 5 categories to include Operational Capability, Equipment Availability, IT Application/ Software, Simulators and Expedites.

The event has been a curtain raiser to the ever inquisitive spirit of the Indian Army, striving for excellence in the technological field. (ANI)

