Jalgaon, October 3: Earlier today, a man was found dead with a slit throat near the Bhadli-Shelgaon bridge in the district. The incident came to light at around 11 pm on Monday. The deceased was identified as Saurabh Chaudhari (31), a resident of Dashrath Nagar, reported Lokmat. Meanwhile, the cops are yet to find the culprits and the reason behind the murder.

As per the reports, the incident came to light when a few locals spotted the dead body near the Bhadli-Shelgaon bridge earlier today. They informed the Nashirabad police station about the dead body. As soon as informed, the cops formed a team and reached the spot. As per the cops, the culprits had sliced the man's neck with a sharp object. The police also noticed a few injury marks on the deceased's forehead. Mumbai Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Killed by Wife, Her Lover in Govandi; Accused Arrested.

As per the reports, the body was sent to the government hospital for an autopsy. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A probe into the matter has been initiated. Mumbai: Youth Killed by Unidentified Men in Powai, Cops Nab Accused Within 2 Hours of Murder Using Social Media.

In yet another shocking incident, a man allegedly shot dead a 21-year-old woman in Boisar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district today afternoon, and later committed suicide by jumping before a vehicle, police said. Police suspect the incident to be a fallout of a love affair between the dead.

