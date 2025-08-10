Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir)[India],August 10(ANI): The Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles unit has set up a computer lab at Little Angel School in Bhaderwah under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) as part of its 'Sadbhavana' initiative, aiming to enhance digital literacy among rural students. Teachers and officials lauded the move, stressing the growing importance of computer education in today's AI-driven era.

A Class 7 student from Little Angel School said the new facility would fill a crucial gap in their education. "Our school had all the necessary facilities except computers. In today's time, when most things have moved online, this lab will be a great help for our future. I am grateful to the Indian Army for setting it up," she said.

Expressing her gratitude, school teacher Shilpa told ANI,"As we all know, scientific inventions are very important in the educational field today, and the computer is one of them. Today, children have a great need for computer education in which field they want to go.That's why we believe children should receive computer education from an early age. We also thank 4 RR for establishing this lab in our school."

Highlighting the significance of the move, External Relations Officer of Bhaderwah Campus, Arif Haleem Khateeb, said, "This is an era of computers and artificial intelligence... In today's time, considering the importance of computers, the Indian Army, which not only protects the people here but also carries out many programs for the benefit of the people, under the 'Sadbhavana' program. Similarly, the Indian Army's 4 RR unit gifted the computer lab to our school, Bhaderwah Campus. So we thank them."

Colonel Yogesh Chauhan, Commanding Officer of 4 Rashtriya Rifles, said,"This project was initiated last year under Operation Sadbhavana. In today's world, computers are essential, and children must learn these skills to keep pace with the times." (ANI)

