Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): A joint security review meeting was conducted at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Tuesday.

As per the official, the meeting was co-chaired by the GOC, Victor Force, along with VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir Zone in the presence of senior officials from the Army and J-K police.

Also Read | Deepfake Crackdown: Modi Government Issues Advisory to All Social Media Platforms To Abide by IT Rules Amid Growing Concerns Over Deepfakes.

"A joint 'Security Review Meet' was held at Awantipur, Pulwama, today to review & discuss the prevailing security situation in South Kashmir. GOC, Victor Force along with VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir Zone, co-chaired the meeting which was attended by senior officials of Indian Army & JK police," the Indian Army said.

"The meeting was held to review and discuss the prevailing security situation in South Kashmir," the official said.

Also Read | Bomb Blast Near Israel Embassy: Delhi Police Retrieve Abusive Letter, No Explosives Found So Far (Watch Videos).

It came days after the terrorist attack on two Army vehicles in Poonch on December 21, which killed four soldiers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)