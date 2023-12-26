New Delhi, December 26: A letter addressed to the Israeli Ambassador to India has been retrieved by Delhi Police from the vicinity of the alleged 'explosion' site behind the Israel Embassy in Chankyapuri, police sources said on Tuesday. This comes amid Israel and Hamas, ongoing armed conflict in Gaza. As per sources, the letter is said to contain abusive language. The police have also initiated a probe after an eyewitness posted near the Israel Embassy claimed to have heard a blast sound and noticed smoke outside the Embassy premises located in the diplomatic enclave of the national capital.

However, the police haven’t found any traces of explosives so far from the site, as per sources privy to the probe. “At around 5 p.m., while I was on duty, I heard a loud noise resembling a tire burst. Upon stepping outside, I saw smoke emanating from the top of a tree near the premises. The police have recorded my statement,” said the eyewitness, who works as a guard at a premises near the Embassy. The Delhi Police were put on high alert following an alleged bomb threat call claiming that explosives have been planted near the Israel Embassy premises. Bomb Blast Threat: Delhi Police Gets Call About Blast Near Israel Embassy, Search Operation Underway (Watch Videos)

An unidentified caller contacted the Delhi Fire Service at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, claiming the presence of a potential explosive device near the Israel Embassy. Responding swiftly, bomb squads and police teams with sniffer dogs were dispatched to the spot to conduct a thorough search of the premises. After meticulous examination, no evidence of any explosive device was found. Officials on the scene confirmed that so far it seems to be a false alarm, and there was no imminent threat to the Israel Embassy or the surrounding areas.

"So far, we have not found anything," said Anil Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service. Meanwhile, Israel Embassy said that an explosion occurred in close proximity of the Embassy, adding that all the workers and diplomats are safe. "This evening several minutes after 5 p.m., an explosion occurred in close proximity of the Embassy. All our workers and diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local security forces and they will investigate the matter," Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, said in a video statement. Bomb Blast Scare at Israel Embassy Proves False Alarm, Say Delhi Police (Watch Video)

VIDEO | "Our senior officer was already at the spot when we arrived. Nothing was found here," says a fire brigade official on a reported blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/CwTACaENC0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2023

Flash: Delhi Police received a call about a #blast near #Israel's embassy in New Delhi. A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch officials rushed to the spot and probing the reported 'blast' with forensics team. "We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at close proximity… pic.twitter.com/ovctHT0YOc — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) December 26, 2023

#Israel’s foreign ministry confirms there has been an explosion near the #Israeli embassy in #India’s New #Delhi, and says all staff are unharmed. pic.twitter.com/Sy5SEpGBLQ — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) December 26, 2023

The bomb threat incident follows closely on the heels of a significant security alert in Mumbai, where the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received a menacing email detailing a scheme to set off 11 bombs across the financial capital. The HDFC Bank and the ICICI Bank were mentioned as potential targets in the threatening communication.

