Jammu, May 28 (PTI) Asserting that there should be no compromise on COVID-appropriate behaviour, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called for strict enforcement of the test-track-treat protocol and long-term solution to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

He impressed upon officers to make synergised efforts to augment vaccination with focus on priority groups.

"(There should be) no compromise on COVID-appropriate behaviour. Strict enforcement of test-track-treat protocol and vaccination is the only long-term solution to mitigate the spread of coronavirus," the Lieutenant Governor said while chairing a series of meetings with the COVID task force, Deputy Commissioners and SPs of the UT, at the Civil Secretariat here.

The meetings were the latest in the series, where Sinha took a comprehensive review of the COVID situation across J&K.

The L-G has been issuing directions from time to time to strengthen the efforts and undertake immediate interventions to tackle the pandemic based on regular assessment from experts.

With substantial addition of medical infrastructure and stabilising positivity rate across the UT, the way ahead is to minimise health risks through stringent regulations, COVID SOPs and maximise economic health and social security for the people, observed the Lt Governor.

During the meeting, the L-G sought feedback from Divisional Commissioners, IGPs, Deputy Commissioners, and SPs on the COVID situation across the UT and directed them to ensure proper enforcement of all COVID protocols in their respective jurisdictions.

Laying special emphasis on intensifying testing and vaccination, the Lt Governor directed the DCs and other officers concerned to make synergised efforts to augment vaccination progress with focus on priority groups.

Bank employees, airport and railway staff, shopkeepers, farmers, service providers would be vaccinated on priority. He also called for ensuring COVID testing facilities at the sub-centre level.

While reviewing the district-wise status of the vaccination drive, the Lt Governor expressed satisfaction on being informed that Jammu, Ganderbal, and Shopian had achieved 100 percent saturation of the first dose of vaccination for the above 45 age group.

Sinha asked other DCs to make efforts to achieve 100 percent saturation in their respective districts at the earliest. The L-G was informed that COVID Care Centres (CCCs) have been activated in 80 per cent of panchayats of the UT.

“Mere development of infrastructure is not going to serve any purpose. We have to ensure that facilities are utilised to their optimum capacities to achieve the desired results on ground”, the Lt Governor maintained.

Ensure CCCs are linked with PHCs and other health centres, ample distribution of COVID kits, telemedicine facilities, besides prioritising functioning of centres established in the peripheries.

The L-G directed for micro-containment zones to isolate such areas, besides timely monitoring and responsive action to break the chain of transmission.

Meanwhile, Sinha also reviewed the installation and functionality of oxygen generation plants and availability of buffer stock across the UT.

