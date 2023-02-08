Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 8 (ANI): Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is first in India to introduce GPS-based attendance for teachers and take online feedback from students about their educators' performance, officials said on Tuesday.

"J-K became first in the country to take online monthly feedback from students of Class 6 and above about the performance of their teachers and carry out the GPS-based attendance of teachers on daily basis," the official said.

The project was rolled out with the launch of two applications by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

"These applications would ensure that authentic feedback comes from the grassroots level from the ones who are directly involved in the learning process," Mehta said.

The system named "SAMIKSHA" will be reflecting the true performance of the teachers with respect to their inputs in the actual classroom, leaving no space for subjectivity.

The department has worked out some 25 parameters (questions) regarding teachers and school ambience, out of which two are optional. The school and teacher-based questionnaire need to be filled by the students once on monthly basis grading them on a 5-point scale with excellent, very good, good, average, and below average results, as informed during the launch ceremony.

Another app launched today was 'JK Attendance-SED' available for download on both Android and iOS.

"The application will give a peek into the daily attendance of teachers to even Directors and CEOs. The application will capture the live location of the employee with Geo Coordinates and even allow his/her time-specific tracking," the official said.

According to the official statement, the attendance system would reduce paperwork and save time and resources.

"It would eliminate duplicate data entries and improve management of attendance across all schools. The same application would enable employees to make leave requests online. It would automatically send it for necessary approval and keep his/her leave account safe for viewing by the higher authorities," it added.

Later on, the Chief Secretary also released the 'Whole School Safety' manual. (ANI)

