Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Kud area in Udhampur district on Wednesday as part of his outreach programmes under Back to Village-3.

"Back to Village is a revolution for implementation of maximum governance on the ground," said Sinha here while addressing the people.

"We believe in good governance, not in promises. Our objective is to develop the villages. In view of this, we have launched Back to Villa-3 programme to know and fulfil the demands of the common masses, related to roads, transports, agriculture, horticulture, health as well as employment," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor further highlighted the benefits of Jammu and Kashmir Health Scheme, Kisan Credit Card scheme, Jal Shakti Abhiyan and many other schemes. He also appealed to the common masses that they should avail the benefits of the said schemes.

Under Back to Village-3 programme Sinha inaugurated various developmental works as well as inspected the stalls established by various government departments.

Sinha also paid heed to the problems of the Block Development Committee (BDC) Chairman, sarpanches as well as the common masses and assured them of early redressal. (ANI)

