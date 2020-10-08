India's COVID-19 tally crosses 68-lakh mark with a spike of 78,524 new cases & 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.Total case tally stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases, 58,27,705 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,05,526 deaths: Union Health Ministry.
Uday Shankar quits as Star & Disney India Chairman. Shankar will remain at Disney till December 31st to identify his successor to ensure a smooth transition, according to reports.
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspects the 88th Indian Air Force Day parade at Hindon airbase.
Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 210 in Anand Vihar, at 214 in Patparganj and at 251 in Bawana; all three in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.
PM Narendra Modi wishes to Air Force personnel on the 88th anniversary of Indian Air Force. He says, "You not only keep the skies of the country secure but also play a leading role in the service of humanity during disasters. Your courage, valour & dedication inspires everyone."
India celebrates 88th anniversary of Indian Air Force (IAF) today; visuals from Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad.
New Delhi, October 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch an awareness campaign on Thursday to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festival and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy.
Ashwani Kumar, the former director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), died on Wednesday. The retired IPS officer's body was found at his residence in Shimla, the police said. As per the preliminary findings, a case of suicide is suspected.
In a build-up to the US Presidential Election 2020, Democrat and Republican vice-presidential candidates faced ach other and discussed issues of core public importance at Utah's Salt Lake City. Haris blasted US administration's pandemic response as its 'greatest failure'.
