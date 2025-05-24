Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Guest House at the Holy Shrine Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar.

According to a release, the Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to members of the Jammu Kashmir Waqf Board and all the stakeholders. He said, in the past few years, the basic facilities for the pilgrims have seen tremendous improvement and the infrastructure development has eased the pilgrimage to Hazratbal, a revered spiritual center.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the people to ensure that we rid the society of elements aiding and abetting terrorists, bring the terror elements hiding among the public to justice and the infrastructure and other projects must be given a new impetus to meet the developmental needs of the people.

Paying homage to the innocent civilians killed by Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorists in Pahalgam, the Lieutenant Governor said, Operation Sindoor avenged the Pahalgam terror attack by punishing the terror state Pakistan and firmly enforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

He said the brave soldiers of our armed forces have not only destroyed the terror factories deep inside Pakistan but have also drawn a new red line. Now any terror attack will be considered an 'act of war' and Pakistan will be given the harshest punishment for it, he further added.

"We need to strike hard at the terror ecosystem. The aides of terrorists should be identified and they should be given the same punishment as a terrorist for inflicting wounds on the soul of J&K.

After the terror attack in Pahalgam, the kind of protests that were seen on the J&K's streets against the terrorist country Pakistan were historic. The valley echoed with slogans against terrorism," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also called for collective efforts to foster the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and promote unity across the diverse communities. He said statements like the guests are spoiling the culture of J&K or demographic invasion are truly problematic and public should oppose such statements.

"I appeal to those in positions of responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir to stop using the phrase ' local and non-local. We are all Indians. Stop dividing Indians into locals and outsiders. You should work to unite people so that a united society can take Jammu and Kashmir to the greater heights of growth," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor prayed that Prophet Muhammad, Baba Amarnath may shower their blessings and strengthen the love, peace and brotherhood in the society.

Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; members of J&K Waqf Board, senior officials, religious leaders, prominent citizens and people in large number were present. (ANI)

