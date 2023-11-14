Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): Samba Police on Tuesday arrested a fake Army Colonel for attempting to commit rape on a girl in the jurisdiction of Police Station Vijaypur.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sham Lal and a case under different sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Police Station Vijaypur and an investigation is underway.

The operation to nab the accused was carried out under the supervision of Samba Senior Superintendent of Police, Benam Tosh.

As per the contents of the complaint, the arrested accused impersonated an Army Colonel and brought young siblings (a girl studying in 12th class and her brother, a 10th class student) of Udhampur district to Vijaypur by cheating on the false assurance of getting them enrolled in NCC and subsequently getting them recruited in belt force.

He also checked their running stamina along Vijaypur-Ramgarh road and at midnight, attempted to commit rape on the girl who raised a hue and cry, approached police and lodged a complaint upon which Police registered FIR, immediately swung into action and arrested the accused.

The accused has been arrested by a police team comprising SHO Police Station Vijaypur Sandeep Charak under the supervision of SDPO Vijaypur Rohit Kumar and Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary.

On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh, a total of one hundred fifty-three (153) hardcore criminals have been arrested by Samba police in the past ten months and strong legal action is being taken against the criminals, miscreants and 'gunda' elements in the district. (ANI)

