India News | Nirbhay Class Long-range Cruise Missiles to Be Part in All Three Defence Forces' Arsenal

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI) In a significant boost to the firepower of the defence forces, all three defence forces will now have long-range cruise missiles of the Nirbhay class in their arsenal to strike targets at ranges of over 1,000 Km range.

The Nirbhay class long-range cruise missiles are being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) indigenously and are sub-sonic in speed.

"The government is considering a proposal of a service to induct Nirbhay class cruise missiles. The consideration is at an advanced stage and once cleared, it will mean that all three forces will have the capability to use subsonic cruise missiles to strike targets," defence sources told ANI.

The government had given clearance to induct the missile in the inventory of the other two services about two years ago.

The subsonic Nirbhay class cruise missiles along with the supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles will be a deadly combination in the forces' arsenal and will give options to the commanders in times of conflict.

The missiles would also be part of the rocket force that is being created by the Indian defence forces in a stepwise manner.

