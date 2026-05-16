India News | J-K: Massive Fire Breaks out at Shop in Akhnoor Market

Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a hardware warehouse in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor market on Saturday

After being alerted, fire personnel rushed to the spot and went about dousing the blazes

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The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

As per the inputs, there was no loss of life or injuries reported in the incident.

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Videos showed plumes of smoke billowing in the air. Locals also gathered at the spot after the news broke out in the area.

On Monday, in a similar incident, a fire broke out at a residential-cum-shopping complex in the Harnag area of Anantnag district, officials said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)