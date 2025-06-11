Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday.
The fire erupted at the Compartment No. 63A/Sindh area within the Sindh Forest Division in Jammu and Kashmir.
Efforts to douse the fire are underway.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
