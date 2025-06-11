Hapur, June 11: In a bizarre incident that has gone viral on social media, a couple from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly landed in a police station after a heated argument over Instagram followers. According to officials, the dispute began when Jitendra, the husband, approached the Mahila Thana to file a formal complaint against his wife, Nisha, claiming that her obsession with making Instagram Reels was disrupting household chores.

Police revealed that Jitendra accused Nisha of spending too much time creating content, neglecting her responsibilities at home. However, things took a dramatic turn when Nisha countered by saying that she was upset due to losing Instagram followers — all because she couldn’t make enough Reels amid housework pressure. Reel-Making Goes Horribly Wrong: Viral Video Shows People Being Run Over by Speeding Car While Making Reels on Road.

“During counselling, Nisha admitted that she had lost two followers, which led to the argument. She felt frustrated as she couldn’t focus on content creation due to domestic duties,” a police official said. The dispute escalated into daily fights, prompting Jitendra to seek help. Reels Rivalry Turns Ugly: 2 Girls Abuse, Pull Each Other’s Hair in Public Over Making Instagram Reels With Boyfriends in Bareilly, Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

Officers at the Family Dispute Clinic intervened and counselled the couple, helping them resolve the issue peacefully. The incident, though resolved, has left netizens amused and shocked in equal measure, highlighting how social media pressures are spilling into real-life relationships.

Police have urged couples to balance online activities with real-life responsibilities — and maybe not panic over a two-follower drop.

