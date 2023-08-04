Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): An Army jawan who was reported ‘missing’ from his native Kulgam district in southern Kashmir last week has been traced, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

As per officials, Army Jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani stationed in Ladakh, went missing in July from his hometown in Kulgam while he was on leave.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted, "Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint interrogation will start shortly after a medical checkup. Further details shall follow."

Expressing gratitude and happiness over the return of her son, the mother of the Army Jawan who went missing from Kulgam district told ANI, "I was in mourning for the last six days and was unable to sleep. When I heard the good news, I felt very happy. Now I want to thank all security forces who helped us find our son."

The soldier was reported missing on July 29, and his sudden disappearance raised an alarm among his family and authorities. (ANI)

