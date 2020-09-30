Poonch, September 30: Pakistan on Wednesday violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire violation took place around 8.30 pm. Also Read | Ban on International Flights to and From India Extended Till October 31 by DGCA.

"On September 20, at about 8.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector, District Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the Army said. Also Read | Unlock 5: Schools Can Reopen From October 15, No Compulsory Attendance; Here Are Complete Guidelines.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Poonch district's Mankote sector.

