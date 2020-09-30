New Delhi, September 30: State government are allowed to open schools in a graded manner from October 15, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as it released Unlock 5 guidelines on Wednesday. The new guidelines stated states can take their decisions on the opening of schools in consultation with the concerned institutions. Asserting that attendance won't be mandatory, the Unlock 5 guidelines said students can attend classes with the written consent of parents. Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till October 31, Allows Dine-in Services at Restaurants From October 5, Dabbawalas Can Travel in Mumbai Local Trains.

In regards to the opening of schools, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), under the Ministry of Education, will issue a standard operating procedure or SOP, based on which states can prepare their own SOPs keeping local requirements in view. Under the Unlock 5 guidelines, the Ministry of Education is allowed to take a call on the opening of colleges. "Online or distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching," it stated. Read complete guidelines here.

Unlock 5 Guidelines For Opening of Schools And Colleges:

For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions:

Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents.

Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

States /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP to be issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.

Schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the SOP to be issued by Education Departments of States/ UTs.

Department of Higher Education (DHE), Ministry of Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), based on the assessment of the situation. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

However, Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental works will be permitted to open from 15th October, 2020, as under:

For Centrally Funded Higher Education Institutions, the Head of Institution will satisfy herself/ himself that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream for laboratory/experimental works.

For all other Higher Education Institutions e.g. State Universities, Private Universities etc., they may open only for research scholars (PhD) and postgraduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental works as per decision to be taken by the respective State/UT Governments.

Schools in India have been shut since March when the country went under lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Some relaxations had been given to students of classes 9 to 12 under the Unlock 4 guidelines.

