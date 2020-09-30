New Delhi, September 30: The ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India has been extended till October 31. A circular by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said that it has further extended the suspension regarding "scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st October,2020". Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinema Halls, Entertainment Parks to Reopen, States Allowed to Open Schools From October 15, Parents' Consent Mandatory.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," said the DGCA circular. It is also noted that this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. The government had last extended the suspension of international flights in August till September 30, Wednesday. What is Air Bubble? List of Countries With Which India Has Finalised Transport Bubble Arrangements For International Flight Operations.

Suspension of International Flights To and From India Extended:

People can also travel to and from countries with which India has finalised "air bubble" arrangements. Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25.

