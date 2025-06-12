Visuals of the hostel where the plane crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's People's Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti expressed sorrow and demanded a proper investigation into Thursday's plane crash which took place near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport.

"I want to express my sorrow over the incident in Ahmedabad, I hope the government will conduct a proper investigation and whoever is responsible for this, hope the responsibility will be fixed," Mufti told reporters here.

The Air India flight AI 171, carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese crashed near the Ahmedabad airport earlier today.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes, which manufactures the 787 Dreamliner said, "We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, terming it "heartbreaking beyond words."

PM Modi said he has been closely monitoring the situation and is in constant communication with state authorities.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," the Prime Minister wrote.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, the official said.

As per Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. (ANI)

