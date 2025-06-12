New Delhi, June 12: A coach of a train derailed near Shivaji bridge in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon, an official said. No casualty were reported in the incident. Delhi Train Derailment: 1 Coach of Passenger Train en Route to Ghaziabad Derails Near Shivaji Bridge, Restoration Underway (Watch Video).

The electric multiple unit (EMU) train was on its way from Ghaziabad to Nizamuddin Railway station in the national capital when it derailed around 4.10 pm. Restoration work is ongoing at the spot, he added.

