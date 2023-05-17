Jammu, May 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday in an advisory cautioned people against some international mobile phone numbers, which, it said, are being used to spread rumours about upcoming G20 events and anti-national messages.

In a statement, the police said the public is advised to "remain cautious against some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to +44 7520 693559, +44 7418343648 and +44 7520 693134 or any ISD number which are spreading rumours relating to the upcoming G20 events".

"These numbers are spreading anti-national messages and propaganda and public should remain fully alert towards these attempts and not respond to any of such suspicious calls," it read.

Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter, the cyber police station or any nearby police station and police post can be contacted, the statement added.

