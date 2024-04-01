Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 1 (ANI): Baramulla police have attached "illegal" properties worth Rs 1.55 crore belonging to drug peddlers during the first quarter of 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

According to an official statement, the attached properties include four residential houses, one shopping complex, one land plot, two I-20 cars, one Swift and one Scooty, belonging to drug peddlers worth 1.55 crores in Baramulla district during the first quarter of 2024.

Police said that the action was taken under sections 68-E and 68-F (1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"The properties were identified as illegally acquired during the investigations conducted by the police and were prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, and psychotropic substances by the drug peddlers," it added. (ANI)

