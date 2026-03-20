Mumbai, March 20: The opening day of Lakme Fashion Week 2026 set an elegant tone, with actor Siddharth taking centrestage as the showstopper for designer Vivek Karunakaran. The 2026 edition of Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) commenced on Thursday, March 19, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Siddharth walked onto the stage wearing a brown silk coat paired with draped dhoti pants in rich earthy tones, delivering a series of powerful yet serene lines, kickstarting the show.

Quickly following behind was Karunakaran's 'The Thangam' collection, which aimed to interpret South India's enduring and understated relationship with gold through contemporary ceremonial menswear. The collection was crafted from raw silks, tussar, Kanjeevarams, and silk organza in the tones of gold, ecru, and earthen hues. Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2026 Begins from March 19 – Check Full Schedule.

Speaking to the media, Siddharth described himself as a fan of Vivek Karunakaran. "I always feel like whatever he cuts, I can wear it in a palace and even at home," the actor said. As a part of 'The Boy's Club', designs from Sushant Abrol's Countrymade, Dhruv Vaish, and Sahil Aneja were also showcased on the first day.

Abrol's Countrymade - inspired by the architecture of memorial cenotaphs - featured faded olives, scorched browns, oxidised bronze, and stark black-and-white tones. Techniques such as mud-resist printing, cold pigment dyeing, bronze patina, kantha, raw-edged appliques, and coatings that mimicked withered stone suggested the passage of time and erosion. Lakme Fashion Week: Mrunal Thakur’s Ramp Walk in Golden Bodice Outfit Steals Spotlight (Watch Video).

On the other hand, Dhruv Vaish attempted to translate quiet urban systems into contemporary menswear. Fabrics such as linen, cotton, denim, and printed silk formed the base of the garments. Designer Sahil Aneja presented 'Strata', a collection inspired by the shifting forms of natural terrain and the fluidity of molten stone. The designer experimented with textures to create an interplay of light and shadow across the garments.

The ongoing fashion gala is scheduled to take place from March 19 to 22 and will see the presence of prominent names from the fashion and Bollywood industries.

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