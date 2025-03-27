Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday carried out searches at several places across the district in connection with an investigation of banned terror outfits.

This development comes at a time of heightened security concerns in the region, with security forces continuously working to prevent the resurgence of militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further updates on the search are still awaited.

Earlier, security forces, including the Special Operations Group (SOG) Anantnag, 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and CRPF, uncovered and dismantled a terrorist hideout in the remote Sanglan forest area under the jurisdiction of Police Station Uttersoo.

SSP Anantnag GV Sundeep said, "Yesterday, we received a specific input. We formed a joint team with the CRPF to neutralise the movement of a terrorist presence in Chitragul, and we went for the search operation. We have busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a lot of arms and ammunition from that hideout and an investigation is underway. From this hideout, logistics support used to be given to terrorists."

Sundeep further said, "Yesterday, Anantnag police took another major step to break the terrorist ecosystem. In Hassanpora Bijbehara, an illegal structure was associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba handler Haron Rashid Ganie.

He has been operating from Pakistan since 2018. He is radicalising local youth and getting them involved in terrorist activity. Jammu and Kashmir Police are keeping an eye on every such handler.

He further said, "If anyone from Pakistan tries to orchestrate terrorist activities, then strict legal action will be taken against them. Terrorists and their facilitators have no place here. We will not tolerate illegal encroachment and terror-supporting structures. Our law enforcement agency is fully prepared and wants to send a single, clear-cut message."

Based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces conducted a thorough search operation in the dense forest area, leading to the discovery of the hideout.

Preliminary investigations suggest that it was being used as a logistical base by terrorists.

Items recovered from the hideout include around 200 empty AK cartridges, two gas cylinders, one Chinese grenade, one Night Vision Device (NVD), bedding and utensils, and food packets. (ANI)

